Words from Sheilah Belle “The Belle”: LIFE

Just having a moment, as I think about my life and realize I’ve had my share of life’s ups and downs, but God’s been good to me! I have been through good and bad, but God always made sure I got to the other side. I’ve been through things in addition to being diagnosed with Breast Cancer that I KNOW have taken others out. I’ve learned regardless of how you live your life, you can’t please everyone! People will see you from a far and through social media and think they know you and will have opinions about you, but they have no idea of the life struggles you are going through. People often want what they want from you, but have no idea what it takes for you, just to be you and to be true to yourself.