Stellar Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter & Radio Personality MAURETTE BROWN CLARK RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR BILLBOARD TOP 20 SINGLE, “I WANT GOD”

Stellar Award winning and Dove Award nominated singer-songwriter, Maurette Brown Clark, has dropped a music video for her Billboard Top 20 Gospel Airplay radio single, “I Want God” (Nettie’s Child Music/IndieBlu). The video made its debut on BET.com at this link: https://www.bet.com/video/bet-gospel/2019/maurette-brown-clark-i-want-god.html

Backed by the Grammy® Award nominated act, Anthony Brown & group therAPy, the soulful track is Brown Clark’s first release in four years. “I Want God just gets to the heart of the matter. Nothing else satisfies us unless we have a relationship with God”, says Brown Clark who wrote the song with producer Kenneth Shelton (Marvin Sapp, Kim Burrell). “I’m just singing my heart and hoping that it resonates with people.”

ABOUT MAURETTE BROWN CLARK

With a 20+ career in the music business, Maurette Brown Clark formed Nettie’s Child Music, an ASCAP-affiliated publishing firm and recording label, in 1998. Over the years, the dynamic vocalist has recorded a score of classic songs such as “I Just Want to Praise You”, “King Oh King”, “I Hear the Sound (of Victory)”, “Even in the Rain” and “Breaking of Day.” Her 2007 gem “One God” hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart while her signature cut, “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)”, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the same chart in 2009. She’s a two-time Stellar Award winner who has hosted “The Sound of Praise” on Praise 106.1 FM in Baltimore, MD since 2016.

