GRIFF's Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
08.06.19
Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.

He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.

GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.

He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.

