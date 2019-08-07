Take The Kids To Family Movie Night In Wake Forest! This Week It’s “Bumblebee!”

CLOSE
The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will host the final Family Movie Night at Joyner Park of 2019 this Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:30 p.m. The featured film will be “Bumblebee.”

Each Family Movie Night includes a movie-related pre-show activity for kids. The theme for Saturday’s pre-show activity will be “More than Meets the Eye.” Beginning at 7:15 p.m., children 12 and under are invited to enjoy a variety of arts and crafts activities and have their pictures taken with a robot. Please note: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime were originally scheduled to attend but unavailable due to an interplanetary conflict.

Presented by Walters Insurance Agency, Inc. and Mosquito Joe of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park feature a variety of family-friendly film favorites and genres, including comedies, dramas and thrillers, all projected on a 26-foot inflatable movie screen in the park’s amphitheater, located at 701 Harris Road. Showtime for each event is 8:30 p.m. Anyone planning to attend is urged to arrive early as viewing space may be limited.

Family Movie Nights are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or chairs but are reminded that alcohol, smoking and unleashed pets are prohibited. Assorted food vendors will be on site selling snacks and refreshments.

In the event of rain, Family Movie Night may be moved inside Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. Updates will be posted on the Town website, Nextdoor site and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town of Wake Forest app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

The following sponsors have generously contributed to the 2019 Family Movie Nights at Joyner Park series: Walters Insurance Agency, Inc., Mosquito Joe of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, Bumgarner & Martin Orthodontics, Primrose School of Heritage Wake Forest, The College at Southeastern, Code Ninjas, Edward Jones – Marty Coward, British Swim School, Wells Family Dental Group, Tuscan Ridge Animal Hospital, and State Farm Associate Christi Spencer.

 

Take The Kids To Family Movie Night In Wake Forest! This Week It's "Bumblebee!"

