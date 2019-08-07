CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Sign Your Kids Up For Youth Boxing In Raleigh!

Young woman wearing boxing gloves, portrait, low angle view

Source: Art Vandalay / Getty

Join us to learn basic boxing skills and techniques such as stance, guard, movement, jab, cross, and hook! This class will increase strength and improves endurance. This class will also include shadow boxing, partner drills and pad work. These skills will give youth self-defense tools as well as self-confidence.

Ages: 8-17 years old

When: Mondays & Wednesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. (Age 8-12), 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Ages 13 and older)

Course Fee: $25 per month

Register online via RecLink by clicking “Browse Programs/Camps” and “Advanced Search” with keyword “Youth Boxing”.

  • Worthdale Community Center
  • 1001 Cooper Road
  • Raleigh, NC 27610

For more information, contact

  • Worthdale Community Center, 919-996-2730

 

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn't Start

8 photos Launch gallery

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn't Start

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start

#BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn't Start

[caption id="attachment_3054287" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Taylor Jewell / Getty[/caption] One leg leotards were started by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. How ridiculous right? #BlackTwitter is on fire after E! News credited the sisters with starting the trend that Black women have been long rocking from the days of Flo-Jo and beyond. https://twitter.com/enews/status/1158172303211028480 Kim was celebrating national sister day on Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo beside Kylie wearing the "latest trend" only for E! News to tweet that they had a leg up on the trend, which could have been them just being clever but #BlackTwitter wasn't having it. Keep scrolling to see how they reacted to the tweet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Sign Your Kids Up For Youth Boxing In Raleigh! was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 6 hours ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 day ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 day ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 7 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 week ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 week ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close