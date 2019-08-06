CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password

According to Fox 8, a Georgia teen was just sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during a fight over a wifi password.

Kevon Watkins, 18, was allegedly arguing with his mom about the internet at their home. Watkins, who was then 16, reportedly changed the password so he could play video games without others using the internet. Watkins and his sister, Alexus Breanna Watkins (22) began to fight and their mother called for help when she couldn’t separate them.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watkins placed a chokehold on her for about 15 minutes. He didn’t remove the hold until police commanded him to and it was then that authorities noticed her body was lifeless. She was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Watkins waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a Bibb County judge hear testimony. He was found guilty of felony murder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An Argument Over The Wifi Password was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 hour ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 hour ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 6 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 week ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 week ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 week ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close