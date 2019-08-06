Get Ready For Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week!

Indulge your palate during the Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week—a week long dining extravaganza showcasing the culinary talent in the heart of the capital city!

1. Devour decadent three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.

2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials. (Perfect for the Downtown Raleigh employee!)

Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh’s finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

We're just ONE WEEK away from starting Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week featuring $5 & $10 lunch specials and 3-course prix fixe dinners for $20 or $30 depending on the venue. Check out menus + make reservations https://t.co/4BXFsG3B9N#DTRrestaurantweek #downtownraleigh #DRRW pic.twitter.com/Xb9SUpZxIx — Downtown Raleigh Alliance (@DowntownRaleigh) August 5, 2019

