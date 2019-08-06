CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs

Mimi J/ Grind Pretty

Source: Andre Brown / Andre Brown

Beauty subscription boxes are becoming more and more popular, but the Grind Pretty box is unique because it features carefully curated beauty products by female-owned brands.

Mimi J, makeup artist and entrepreneur, started the online platform Grind Pretty as a digital destination that connects aspiring entrepreneurs and experts in the beauty and lifestyle space.

“At Grind Pretty, we aim to help female entrepreneurs in all industries connect with others who are living out their dreams of entrepreneurship and leading their happiest and most authentic lives,” says Mimi J, CEO of Grind Pretty. “With Grind Pretty’s newest offering in our quarterly subscription box, we’re continuing that mission of promoting female entrepreneurship by featuring quality beauty products by female-owned businesses and providing our subscribers with inspirational stories of these entrepreneurs’ success.”

Mimi launched the Grind Pretty subscription box as an extension of the Grind Pretty brand. It features a limited-edition summer box full of trendy beauty industry products and surprises, including:

·      Printed Summer Issue of Grind Pretty Magazine

·      Skinglass by Noorface, deluxe sample

·      The Glamatory Universal LipDrip, full size

·      Coola Makeup Setting Spray Organic Sunscreen SPF 30, deluxe sample

·      Jones & Rose Island Girl Body Soufflé, deluxe sample

·      Curluxe Naturals Jojoba Mint Cleansing Tea Shampoo, deluxe sample

·      Passport cover

·      Luggage tag

 

The quarterly Grind Pretty Subscription Box can be purchased at a one-time price of $24.99 or at $89.96 for a yearly subscription, here.

READ MORE:

Bare Baes: 26 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

Unilever’s SheaMoisture Acquisition Includes $100 Million Investment For Women Of Color Entrepreneurs

 

Black Beauty Maven Launches Subscription Box Featuring Products From Female Entrepreneurs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 8 hours ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 8 hours ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 6 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 week ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 week ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 week ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close