The billboard displays the four Congresswomen, with “The 4 Horsemen Cometh”. “Cometh” is scratched out and replaced with “are idiots.”
Cherokee Guns owner Doc Wacholz shows no remorse over the sign, he told CNN he chose the women because “their message of turning this country into a socialist country.”
“I don’t care if it was four white women or four white guys that had their view — they’d be on the billboard,” he said.
The sign that has been displayed since Tuesday is coming down, but according to CNN, Danny Coleman, a salesman for the billboard company Allison Outdoor Advertising says another has already been designed to replace this one.
“It broke our hearts that the controversy happened. Freedom of speech is a right. Unless it is something illegal or offensive, we use our best judgment and let it go. It is tragic what happened. He has been a great client of ours for a while, he just has his beliefs,” Coleman said.
Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling Congresswomen Idiots {POLL} was originally published on foxync.com