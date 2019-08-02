CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling Congresswomen Idiots {POLL}

House Freshman

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The billboard displays the four Congresswomen, with “The 4 Horsemen Cometh”. “Cometh” is scratched out and replaced with “are idiots.”

Cherokee Guns owner Doc Wacholz shows no remorse over the sign, he told CNN he chose the women because “their message of turning this country into a socialist country.”

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

“I don’t care if it was four white women or four white guys that had their view — they’d be on the billboard,” he said.

The sign that has been displayed since Tuesday is coming down, but according to CNN, Danny Coleman, a salesman for the billboard company Allison Outdoor Advertising says another has already been designed to replace this one.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL 

“It broke our hearts that the controversy happened. Freedom of speech is a right. Unless it is something illegal or offensive, we use our best judgment and let it go. It is tragic what happened. He has been a great client of ours for a while, he just has his beliefs,” Coleman said.

Latest…

Racist Or Not Racist? North Carolina Billboard Calling Congresswomen Idiots {POLL} was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 6 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close