Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.01.19
Dismiss

Erica Campbell recalled being a room with someone and how they were the funny person in the room. The thing about it was that they were making fun of themselves.

Erica mentioned that it wasn’t coming from a place of joy, but rather a low self-esteem.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Remember not to lessen yourself and don’t allow people to manipulate or mistreat you.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica encourages you to find friends that encourage you through out different situations.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Who’s In Your Corner? [VIDEO]

Lastly she said, “Know that you’re loved.”

Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Don’t Be The Joke On Purpose [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 5 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close