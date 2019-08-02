CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

Pair of baby's feet poking out from blanket, close-up

Source: altrendo images / Getty

About 24,000 inclines sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled over concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate.

The recall comes just month after Fisher-Price recalled nearly 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern. However, no injuries have been reported due to the recall. Similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

The U.S. Consumer product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9946 for a refund.

The products were sold at Target, K-Mart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

Related:

Worldwide Recall Issued For Textured Breast Implants Tied to Rare Cancer

Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 days ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 6 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 2 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 3 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close