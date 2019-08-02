Disney, Eddie Bauer Recall Baby Sleepers Over Safety Concerns

About 24,000 inclines sleepers sold under the Disney and Eddie Bauer brand names have been recalled over concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate.

The recall comes just month after Fisher-Price recalled nearly 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern. However, no injuries have been reported due to the recall. Similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

#Recall: Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet, and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet inclined sleepers made by #DorelJuvenileGroup due to safety concerns about inclined sleep products. Stop using them. Get $60 voucher. Full recall notice: https://t.co/PYgYFL5evl pic.twitter.com/nP1IRsYUbb — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 31, 2019

The U.S. Consumer product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9946 for a refund.

The products were sold at Target, K-Mart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

