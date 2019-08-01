CLOSE
Eno The Emu On The Loose In Orange County

Emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae), adult, animal portrait, Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Source: imageBROKER/Jurgen & Christine Sohns / Getty

The elusive Emu, nicknamed Eno continues to rack up mileage in North Carolina. The bird has received worldwide attention from several local media outlets and national media outlets like The New York Times, Huffington Post and NPR. Stories have appeared in newspapers as far away as Australia.

The emu was last spotted on July 18, officials are not sure where the animal came from, but are asking you not to try to catch the elusive animal. The emu is pretty large and could potentially be dangerous if it becomes fearful or defensive.

Anyone who spots the emu should call Orange County Animal Control at 919-942-PETS (7387) Monday through Friday. On evenings and weekends, callers can dial 911 to be connected to the on-call Animal Control Officer.

