Faith Walking: However The Lord Leads You Is Fine With Me [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.30.19
Dismiss

Erica Campbell has a message for all of us that struggle with thinking we’re going crazy about certain situations. She mentioned that we are trying for this one thing and when it doesn’t happen in our time we get frustrated.

We prayed, fasted and are working harder, but the blessing isn’t coming when we want it.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica wants you to remember that God is working on it and we don’t need to worry.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Don’t throw in the towel yet and know that it will happen.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: The Trial And The Test Is Necessary [VIDEO]

Erica said, “Trust that God has a plan for our lives.”

Get Up! Mornings Anniversary Concert

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

23 photos Launch gallery

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell’s 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell's 3rd Year Anniversary Concert [PHOTOS]

On July 18, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell celebrated their 3rd anniversary with a special concert at Wingate Park in Brooklyn where fans got the opportunity to watch some of their favorite gospel artists like Jonathan McReynolds, Le'Andria Johnson, BeBe Winans and many more perform. Check out some photos of everything you missed and see more highlights from the show's third year anniversary celebration below... SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Surprise BeBe Winans With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: However The Lord Leads You Is Fine With Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 day ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 3 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close