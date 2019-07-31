More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a recent survey by US Foods examined the habits of both delivery customers and drivers.

It indicated a full 28 percent of delivery drivers have taken food from an order. And 54 percent confess they are often tempted by the smell of the food they’re bringing to customers.

Are surprised at what the data from the US Foods shows?

POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To Tasting Your Food Before Delivering It was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 2 hours ago

