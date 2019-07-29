CLOSE
Entertainment News
National Chicken Wing Day Deals

Chicken wings served on wood

Shout and a salute to all the chickens who gave it up for National Chicken Wing Day!

Whether you like your wings hot and spicy, sweet or plain, served with blue cheese or ranch. Today, is your day to feast. Americans gobble up a ton of the delicious delicacy’s to the tune of more than 27 billion eaten in 2013 and 1.23 billion wings consumed during Super Bowl weekend alone.

Check out the deals below:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last. There’s also an ongoing Wing Tuesday promotion on traditional wings. Buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.

East Coast Wings + Grill

Get bone-in wings for 75 cents each or boneless wings for 65 cents each with a minimum of five wings per order.

Hooters

Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday.

Wingstop

Get five free wings with every wing purchase Monday with promo code 5FREEWINGS.

You Eating It? Folks Say THIS Breadless Sandwich Is The Next Big Thing In Food

