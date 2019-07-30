Sunday School Review “The Essence of Truth”

TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION.

LESSON TITLE: JESUS TEACHES ABOUT SPIRITUAL DISCERNMENT

Adult/Young Adult Topic: THE PURSUIT OF TRUTH

Printed Text: Matthew 7:1-6, 15-23

KEY VERSES: Matthew 7:15-16a (NIV) Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: In a complex world, many become confused in trying to cope with the diversity in beliefs and lifestyles. Ow can one maintain a sense of stability given such complexity? Jesus taught is disciples the spiritual disciplines of resisting the use of judgment and using discernment.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: It is important to understand what it means to judge, as well as what it means to operate in spiritual discernment. One is done in the flesh, and the other is motivated by the Holy Spirit of God. There are consequences in practicing judgment, but there are also rewards for operating in discernment. Through God’s powerful Holy Spirit living within us, we would be able to resist the temptation to judge others harshly, avoid operating in hypocrisy, gently help correct the wrong behavior of and attitudes in other believers, and recognize false teaching when it appears.

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for giving the body of Christ the gift of discernment. Help us to use it in order to live lives to your glory. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

