Prayer Requests “Pray For Peace”

Mount Moriah Church Prayer Vigil

Source: Provided / Radio One Atlanta

 

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Eddie Hill

Zella Jackson Price

Deborah B

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Mary W

Rev. Eddie Morris & Family

Family of Mother Bernice Morris

Mercy Seat MBC

Deacon Lewis (Kansas City)

Gloria H

Yolanda

Alicia D.

Cortez D

Lorenzo D

Wanda C

Jerome F

Irene C

Pablo Valera

Alvin P.

Lisa E

Sis. January

 

Prayer Requests "Pray For Peace" was originally published on 955thelou.com

