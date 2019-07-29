Rapper A$AP Rocky is in a Sweden jail facing Assault charges and his fans want to see him back home in America. One fan went as far to pay a not so pleasant visit to the Swedish Embassy and threatened to “Blow This Motherf—– Up”

According to NBC 4, Rebecca Kanter was arrested by Secret Service agents on Tuesday, July 23rd. This would have been the second time she allegedly caused a disturbance at the House of Sweden, located at 2900 K Street NW. The first visit, Kanter allegedly threw liquid from a glass Coca-Cola bottle at the doorway. She also threatened to blow up the building.

The next visit Kanter somehow was able to get through security, began to shout obscenities at staff. She also kicked items off a coffee table.

According to an affidavit, Kanter was ordered to leave but refused. She sat on the floor and dared officials to call the police, Secret Service officers responded and arrested her.

The affidavit also states she took her displeasure to social media, saying “why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF … why aren’t I getting press for ASAP.”

Kanter is currently out on bond and facing charges of willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government and refusing to depart a foreign embassy.

Source: NBC 4

Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: