CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky

#FreeASAPRocky

9 reads
Leave a comment
A$AP Rocky shopping in Milan

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Rapper A$AP Rocky is in a Sweden jail facing Assault charges and his fans want to see him back home in America. One fan went as far to pay a not so pleasant visit to the Swedish Embassy and threatened to “Blow This Motherf—– Up”

According to NBC 4, Rebecca Kanter was arrested by Secret Service agents on Tuesday, July 23rd. This would have been the second time she allegedly caused a disturbance at the House of Sweden, located at 2900 K Street NW. The first visit, Kanter allegedly threw liquid from a glass Coca-Cola bottle at the doorway. She also threatened to blow up the building.

The next visit Kanter somehow was able to get through security, began to shout obscenities at staff. She also kicked items off a coffee table.

According to an affidavit, Kanter was ordered to leave but refused. She sat on the floor and dared officials to call the police, Secret Service officers responded and arrested her.

The affidavit also states she took her displeasure to social media, saying  “why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF … why aren’t I getting press for ASAP.”

Kanter is currently out on bond and facing charges of willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government and refusing to depart a foreign embassy.

Source: NBC 4

Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close