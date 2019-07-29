Entertainment News
Home

Jekalyn Carr To Record Her Album At Praise In The Park In Atlanta, GA [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jekalyn Carr announced Friday, July 26th that she will be recording her latest album at Praise In The Park 2019 in Atlanta, GA on October 5th 2019. The album will be recorded live during her on stage performance. It’s her  6th studio album and she’s only 22 years old.

The show will also include JJ Hairston, Maurette Brown Clark, Myron Butler, Tim Bowman Jr. Maranda Curtis, plus so many more.

If you want to learn more about PRAISE IN THE PARK click here

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS 

Praise In The Park 2019

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

_____

The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jekalyn Carr To Record Her Album At Praise In The Park In Atlanta, GA [VIDEO] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close