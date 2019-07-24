Mr. Griffin: My Relationship With God [VIDEO]

| 07.24.19
GRIFF had a very interesting conversation with his Lyft driver this morning. They spoke about their relationship with their children, sports and God.

GRIFF mentioned that hearing everything that man was speaking about made him even more thankful.

He read some scriptures and then began to reflect on his relationship with God and how special it is.

GRIFF shared how God speaks to him before he leaves the house, packs his bags last minute and so much more. He even thanked God for blessing him and his family.

Make sure you watch the full Mr. Griffin up top!

