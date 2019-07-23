Rain Pryor, Daughter Of Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor, Announces Bid For Baltimore City Council

While she may have ventured into her father’s footsteps when it comes to entertainment, Rain Pryor is forging a new path in the political field, after announcing her intent to run for Baltimore city council.

Culminating with her 50th birthday, Pryor filed the official paperwork on Tuesday, July 16, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“A happy Birthday indeed. Guess who registered to run for Baltimore City Council!! Rain Pryor Vane made it official today! More details to follow! #Baltimore #baltimorecity, she wrote on Twitter.

She will run on the Democratic ticket against her opponents in the Democratic Primary scheduled for April 28. Pryor faces the incumbent, Councilman Ryan Dorsey, and life coach Nichelle J. Henson.

“It’s kind of, ‘My way or the highway,”” Rain said to describe Dorsey’s legislative approach towards his constituents. Pryor said she decided to run after her daughter was victimized by bullies at school and her dissatisfaction with how school administrators handled the situation.

Her opponent, Councilman Dorsey said the following regarding his new competition: “I welcome Ms. Pryor, Nichelle Henson, and anybody else who may join the field, and look forward to campaigning on my record of legislative accomplishments and service to the constituents and communities I represent.”

Dorsey represents Baltimore’s District 3, which covers a large number of primarily Black neighborhoods. Dorsey was elected to a four-year term in 2016, according to the Baltimore City Council website.

Pryor, a Los Angeles native, has many ties to Baltimore after she sought a home in the city to get away from the “all the Hollywood craziness,” she told the Sun. She is also a major fixture in the city’s art and entertainment communities.

The city has remained in the headlines dating from the tragic death of Freddie Gray to the recent resignation of Mayor Catherine Pugh amidst a children’s book scandal tied to the allocation of funds. Next year’s city elections will also shake up the make up of the city council as rumors circulate that a few members will step down from their seats.

