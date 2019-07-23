Don’t miss “Breakthrough 2019: Christian Worship Experience” featuring the 2019, 34th Annual Stellar Award’s Praise and Worship CD of the Year winner, TODD DULANEY. This dynamic worship leader has delivered some of the greatest worship anthems of the past three years such as “Your Great Name” and the 2019 Top Twenty Gospel Billboard favorite, “God’s Doing It All Again.”

Richmond’s own, G.I., God’s Image, will grace us with a much anticipated performance of their 2018 Stellar and Dove Award nominated smash hit single, “I’m Ready.” These four anointed and appointed young gentlemen — Branden, Curtis, Lamonte, and Marlon are not only group members, but brothers, having grown up together. They are singers, dancers, songwriters, and musicians who embrace various styles of gospel music, including their contemporary-meets-traditional hit, “Something Got A Hold of Me.”

You will also be blessed by the musical talents of the two time Stellar Awards winner, Minister Earl Bynum. His songwriting skills, vocal arranging creativity, and gospel music artistry has elevated him as one of the most recognized leaders in music and ministry. He brings us great hits like “Bless the Name of the Lord” and “This Song is for You.”

Christian Comedian, Big Brown will bring the comic relief to Experience laughter.

Christopher Hardy, a blessed praise and worship leader, will be ushering in the presence of God and ministering with his partners We are Praise. The mission of this ministry is to produce a sound of worship that will reach the heart of God and change lives through healing, restoration, and breakthrough.

Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Shelia Belle “The Belle” Mid-Day Host (10am to 3pm) for the powerful Radio One Praise 104.7FM will be Hosting Breakthrough 2019 Christian Worship Experience.

Come experience worship at another level. ONE STATE, ONE GOD at ONE ALTAR. DON’T MISS YOUR BLESSING AT THE ALTAR.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Platinum VIP includes preferred parking, VIP entrance, preferred seating in first two rows, meet and greet with Todd Dulaney.

All tickets include free parking. Each section* in sanctuary is open seating.

*RESERVED SEATING FOR ALL VIP TICKET HOLDERS

Breakthrough 2019: Christian Worship Experience” Featuring the 2019, 34th Annual Stellar Award’s Praise and Worship CD of the Year winner, TODD DULANEY was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 7 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: