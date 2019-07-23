CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit By Heavy Wave At The Beach

0 reads
Leave a comment
Playa Chica. Puerto Del Carmen. Lanzarote. Canary. Spain

Source: Marka / Getty

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.

According to WRAL.com, Lee Dingle was playing with his children in the ocean at Oak Island when a huge wave forced his head to the ground. His neck broke and his throat swelled, causing his brain to be deprived of oxygen.

“A powerful wave at the beach, something totally unexpected,” April Schweitzer, a family friend, said. “There was just too much swelling to do anything for him.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dingle was 37 and left behind six kids.

His wife, Shannon Dingle, wrote on Twitter: “Some heroes – including our kids – tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did. His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury. We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we’ve been together ever since. I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37. I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to.”

GoFundMe page has been set up for Lee and his family, which has since raised over $150,000 as of Monday morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit By Heavy Wave At The Beach was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close