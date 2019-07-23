CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

6yr Old And Three Teens Broke Into Local Gun Store

3 reads
Leave a comment
Gun With Clipping Path

Source: Sitade / Getty

A 6-year-old is among the suspects in a Wilson gun store break-in and theft.

four people involved in a break-in at a Wilson gun store last week, where a number of handguns were stolen, police said.

Police responded to an alarm at Dunham’s Sports, at 2800 Raleigh Road Parkway, at about 2:15 a.m. on July 16 and found two glass doors had been shattered and 10 handguns missing.

From surveillance police identified a 16 year-old, two 14-year-olds and a 6-year-old – as suspects in the case.

Police, prosecutors and juvenile justice authorities are still conferring on how to handle the case against the 6-year-old.

@Melissa Wade , Dunham's Sports , Wilson gun store

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 month ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close