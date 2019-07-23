CLOSE
“Mom’s Corner” Too Much Screen Time Not Good For Kids

A new study says too much screen time can shorten the attention span of preschool-age children.  It also say screen time for kids under 2 more than doubles.

In a study in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers found that two or more hours per day of screen time made a child almost eight times more likely to meet criteria for ADHD or attention deficit/hyper-activity disorder compared with children who spent 30 minutes or less per day on the devices.

Source:  WRAL.com

 

