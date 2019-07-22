Psalm 37:4 (NIV) “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.”

Explanation:

We are encouraged by David to delight ourselves in the Lord. How do we do this? To delight in someone means to experience great pleasure and joy in his or her presence. This happens only when we know that person well. Thus, to delight in the Lord we must know Him better! Knowledge of God’s great love for us will indeed give us delight!

Scripture For The Week “Happy With Jesus” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: