Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County

Local
| 07.18.19
FRANCE-HEALTH

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

 

Our Seniors need our help! There are other choices through other agencies, listen as Trista Brodie with True Care non profit tells where seniors can find other assistance.
The seniors that were on the Senior Wellness Check Program received letters last week regarding the end of the program as of July 1, 2019 through the Sheriffs Office (see link below).
They received a list of agencies now doing the program.
I’ve had one call(90 year old female). She had no idea what to do with this list. I explained to the best of my ability regarding this change she still could not grasp what was happening(program ending).
I’m worried all receiving this letter are struggling with what to do now that this vital program has ended and being “restarted ” with 7 different agencies.
Thanks for sharing this information.
@Melissa Wade , Senior Wellness Check Program , True Care Solutions

