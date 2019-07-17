Mr. Griffin: Did You Get It? Did He Get It? [VIDEO]

Our phones have so many functions and GRIFF just realized that when he sends the message it says “delivered.” Then when the person receives it and reads it the text says “read.”

This entire process made him think that it’s what we all need to do.

GRIFF said, “We need to read so we can be delivered.”

After reading a couple scriptures, GRIFF mentioned that God has us all in a place in our life for a reason. When we read the word of God we must understand that when God wants us to move forward he will place certain things and people in our life.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: You Can Learn A Lot From A Squirrel [VIDEO]

We can’t jump to the next thing unless we’re delivered.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

