CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue

1 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh and Trees

Source: matejphoto / Getty

The City of Raleigh is conducting a survey to gather feedback on conceptual design for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along New Bern Avenue. Each of the images below provide conceptual BRT designs and placement options that could be implemented along different segments of the New Bern Avenue corridor. The survey should only take about 5 minutes to complete. Your feedback will play a critical role in refining the station locations and BRT design. The survey can be completed anonymously. The survey will close on July 23, 2019.

If you are interested in learning more about the BRT design, please review the display boards that were presented at the Raleigh BRT: New Bern Avenue Open House.

 

 

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

23 photos Launch gallery

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

[caption id="attachment_3053435" align="alignleft" width="917"] Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty[/caption] This year's Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday morning (July 16) and baby let me tell you...it was Black AF! From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Outstanding Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few. Even better: Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat! So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year's Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 6 days ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 month ago
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close