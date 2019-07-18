The City of Raleigh is conducting a survey to gather feedback on conceptual design for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along New Bern Avenue. Each of the images below provide conceptual BRT designs and placement options that could be implemented along different segments of the New Bern Avenue corridor. The survey should only take about 5 minutes to complete. Your feedback will play a critical role in refining the station locations and BRT design. The survey can be completed anonymously. The survey will close on July 23, 2019.

If you are interested in learning more about the BRT design, please review the display boards that were presented at the Raleigh BRT: New Bern Avenue Open House.

Have you taken our survey? There's still time left to let your voice be heard. The survey will close on Tuesday, July 23. https://t.co/AuhknUXaxb — GoRaleigh (@GoRaleighNC) July 17, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue was originally published on foxync.com