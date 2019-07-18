The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue

The City of Raleigh is conducting a survey to gather feedback on conceptual design for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along New Bern Avenue. Each of the images below provide conceptual BRT designs and placement options that could be implemented along different segments of the New Bern Avenue corridor. The survey should only take about 5 minutes to complete. Your feedback will play a critical role in refining the station locations and BRT design. The survey can be completed anonymously. The survey will close on July 23, 2019.
If you are interested in learning more about the BRT design, please review the display boards that were presented at the Raleigh BRT: New Bern Avenue Open House.
#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF
#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF
1. Ava DuVernay, Outstanding Limited Series, Directing in Limited Series, "When They See Us"Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. Jharrel Jerome, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, "When They See Us"Source:Getty 2 of 23
3. Mahershela Ali, Lead Actor In A Limited Series, "True Detective"Source:Getty 3 of 23
4. Niecy Nash, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, "When They See Us"Source:Getty 4 of 23
5. Aunjanue Ellis, Lead Actress In A Limited Series, "When They See Us"Source:Getty 5 of 23
6. Don Cheadle, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, "Black Monday"Source:Getty 6 of 23
7. Anthony Anderson, Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, "Black-ish"Source:Getty 7 of 23
8. Billy Porter, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, "Pose"Source:Getty 8 of 23
9. Sterling K Brown, Lead Actor In A Drama Series, "This Is Us"Source:Getty 9 of 23
10. Outstanding Drama Series, "Pose"Source:Getty 10 of 23
11. Viola Davis, Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Maya Rudolph, Guest Lead Actress In A Comedy, "The Good Place"Source:Getty 12 of 23
13. Glynn Turman, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, "How To Get Away With Murder"13 of 23
14. Ron Cephas Jones, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, "This Is Us"Source:Getty 14 of 23
15. Best Competition Show, "Nailed It," Hosted By Nicole Byer15 of 23
16. RuPaul, Best Competition Show, Best Host Reality or Competition Show, "RuPaul's Drag Race"Source:Getty 16 of 23
17. Giancarlo Esposito, Guest Actor In A Drama Series, "Better Ask Saul"17 of 23
18. Beyonce, Outstanding Variety Special, Directing In A Variety Special, "Homecoming"Source:Getty 18 of 23
19. Asante Blackk, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, "When They See Us"19 of 23
20. Michael K Williams, Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, "When They See Us"Source:Getty 20 of 23
21. Cicely Tyson, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, "HTGAWM"Source:Getty 21 of 23
22. Laverne Cox, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, "HTGAWM"Source:Getty 22 of 23
23. Phylicia Rashad, Guest Actress In A Drama Series, "This Is Us"Source:Getty 23 of 23
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue was originally published on foxync.com