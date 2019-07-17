National Hot Dog Day Deals & Freebies

July 17 is National Hot Dog Day and fast-food chains, convenience stores and other restaurants are offering discounts and freebies.

Here are discounts and offers available at participating locations Wednesday unless otherwise noted. Offers can vary and most times are offered while supplies last. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant’s app or be signed up for emails.

7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 Wednesday at the convenience store chain.

Coupons.com: Through Friday, get free buns with a Coupons.com rebate on the app or website at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Publix or Ralphs.

Dog Haus: Get a free hot dog Wednesday with the Dog Haus app, no purchase necessary. You must download and register the Dog Haus app to claim and there’s a limit of one free Haus Dog with app scan, per person on dine-in orders. Also get free delivery through the Dog Haus app Wednesday with any purchase.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Download the chain’s loyalty app at Download the chain’s loyalty app at www.hotdogonastick.com and earn a $3 reward once you sign up and make your first check-in.

Love’s Travel Stops: Get a free hot dog or roller grill item with a coupon posted at www.loves.com Wednesday.

Pilot Flying J: With the Pilot Flying J app Wednesday, get a coupon for a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Philly Pretzel Factory: The chain’s original pretzel dogs and new Big Cheesy Jalapeno Pretzel Dogs are $1 Wednesday. The first 100 people at each location starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday will get free pretzel dogs.

Portillo’s: Through Sunday, get two Portillo’s hot dogs for $5 online and in-restaurant orders. The chain also is offering free delivery at all locations on online orders of at least $10.

TravelCenters of America: UltraONE members, stop by the kiosk to pick up your coupon for a FREE hot dog. All customers can get two hot dogs for only $1 tomorrow.

Sonic Drive-In: The chain’s Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are $1 Wednesday when you enter promo code DOGS in the Sonic app. Limit five.

TravelCenters of America: UltraONE members at participating locations get free hot dogs Wednesday. To get this deal, UltraONE members need to print the coupon at the UltraONE kiosk and redeem it from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. July 17. Highway travelers and other consumers at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations get a discounted price of two for $1 on Ball Park all-beef hot dogs.

Wienerschnitzel: Join the Wiener Lovers’ Club to get a free chili dog and find other coupons including 99-cent corn dogs at www.wienerschnitzel.com/specials.

