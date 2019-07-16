CLOSE
DONNIE MCCLURKIN HOSTS THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL’S GOSPEL STAGE CELEBRATING WOMEN IN GOSPEL

Donnie McClurkin

Source: The Belle Report / Donnie McClurkin

(Los Angeles, CA ) – The Essence Festival closed out its’ 25th Anniversary at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with a tribute to Women in Gospel.  The weather was hot outside, but the Gospel stage was on fire featuring mini concerts by some of gospel music’s powerful female vocalists. Essence very own, Mikki Taylor open the event with a beautiful prayer, then three-time Grammy winner, Donnie McClurkin took to the stage with a gospel medley that set the tone for the rest of the day.  McClurkin has been a big supporter of the Essence Festival over the years including gracing the Superdome stage with a Sunday concert.

Maranda Curtis and the NOLA Women’s Choir ministered songs that kept the fire burning, paving the way for gospel contemporaries such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra Sheard and Koryn Hawthorne.  By the time Yolanda Adams and Mary Mary took to the stage the audience remained on their feet until end of celebration.

Be sure and tune into The Donnie McClurkin Show as #NOTYET week continues highlighting gospel artists sharing testimonies of when God said, “Not Yet.”

McClurkin is set to release his next  RCA Inspiration/Camdon Music solo album in 2020, so stay connected for more details.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

