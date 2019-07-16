Earnest Pugh Adds More Star-Power To “OUTPOUR” Live Recording Set For August 2

Pugh is getting ready for his OUTPOUR Live Recording set for August 2 at United Nations Church International in Richmond, VA.

Dr. Earnest OUTPOUR is not only a live recording, but will also be an epic night of Praise and Worship delivered by one of Gospel music’s most dynamic voices. Equally, Dr. Pugh and his EPM Music Group team are organizing an evening with a star-studded line-up of special guests and featured performers.

The event red carpet festivities will be hosted by SiriusXM personality Meta Washington. Meta will also serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the main event joined by co-host Tiger Foote of WQCN “The Choice” 105.3FM Radio. Legendary singer and one of the original James Cleveland Singers Betty Griffin Keller and BET Sunday Best season four winner Amber Bullock will be featured as performers. Also making appearances are CvTer, Jarmel Evans, Artistry (Session Levites) and Ronnie Wilson servicing as vocal director for the evening.

In addition to Executive Producer Keith Williams and producer Michael Bereal, Pugh is adding Charles “Chip” Mathews to the production team. Some of Mathews’ musical contributions and credits include Charles Clark (Still With Me), Lee Daniels’ The Butler Original Motion Soundtrack – Fantasia’s “In the Middle of the Night” (Ghost Writer), and Imani Pressley (Point of View). “I count it an honor to serve in the capacity as a Producer of Dr. Pugh’s “Outpour” Experience,” says Mathews. The “sound” that he is about to release into the earth is crucial in an effort to advance the Kingdom of God for a time such as this. Having worked in ministry with Pugh for over a decade, I can truly say that he has evolved spiritually, vocally, and musically. This album promises to one for the books!”

The OUTPOUR Live Recording will begin at 7PM with doors opening at 6PM. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketlocity.com. General admission is $20 and VIP tickets $30 (includes special seating, a gift bag with CD, and VIP Dinner). Interested vendors contact: Zaunder Saucer 301-526-3003.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Earnest Pugh Adds More Star-Power To “OUTPOUR” Live Recording Set For August 2 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: