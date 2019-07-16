Durham Father Dies Trying To Save Children Off Wrightsville Beach

35-year-old Johnny Lee Vann Jr. lost his life while trying to rescue his children in the water off Wrightsville Beach on Sunday.

Vann went into the water attempting to rescue several of his children from the water when he began to experience trouble.

According to emergency crews, the call of the incident came in around 4:15pm on Sunday and witnesses say Vann tried to rescue his children from being pushed out to deep water.

According to town officials, emergency workers were unable to resuscitate Vann after he was pulled from the water.

Vann said her husband made it to his daughter, but then told someone he couldn’t breathe.

It is unclear if Johnny Vann drowned or died due to a medical event.

All the children made it to shore safely, but when Johnny Vann was pulled from the water, rescuers couldn’t revive him.

Source: WRAL.com

