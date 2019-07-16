Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Full Body Summer Workout [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is giving us a complete summer workout for our bodies. Dawn challenges us with exercises that include cardio, mountain climbers, ab crunches and more.

She believes the earth is your gym so find a bench and workout!

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

Larissa Mendoza Posted 3 hours ago

