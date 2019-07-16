CLOSE
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In Trunk Of Car

Sadie Roberts-Joseph murder - Baton Rouge, LA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The founder of an African-American Museum in Baton Rouge, LA has been found dead in the trunk of a car three miles from her home.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, was mysteriously found Friday (July 12)  CNN reports. Her cause of death is still unknown.

Roberts-Joseph was dedicated to giving back to the Baton Rouge community. She founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American Museum in 2001 where many events are held including an annual Juneteenth celebration. Roberts-Joseph had also founded her own nonprofit,  Community Against Drugs and Violence,  which was dedicated to making the Baton Rouge streets safer for children.

“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community,” the Baton Rouge police department said in a Facebook post. “Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served.”

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

“We lost a Cultural Legend Yesterday! #RIP Sadie Roberts Joseph,” the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP said in a statement. “From reviving Juneteenth, to the Culture preserved at Her Museum, she was a trendsetter and icon in this City.”

Her museum features an exhibit on former President Barack Obama, African art, a black inventor exhibit and a 1953 bus that was in the civil rights boycott.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

