Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped Taking Care Of Her Since His Passing

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

The custody battle for Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom seems to be far from over. While Hussle’s family hasn’t publicly spoken against Emani’s mother, Tanisha Foster, it’s pretty clear that they don’t deem her fit to raise Emani. While Foster has filed a petition for guardianship, Hussle’s sister and other members of the family have asked the court to grant them guardianship.

According to The Blast, Foster recently spoke out against the request.

“I strongly oppose both of the petitions filed by Samantha Alexandria Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith,” Foster says. “I am the mother of Emani Asghedom and there is no good reason my rights as her mother should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced as her mother.”

Foster says since Hussle’s passing, the family has made things difficult for her. She alleges that they kicked her out of the apartment Hussle used to rent for her. She claims she’s been left with nothing in the aftermath of his death.

Furthermore, she argues that Nipsey’s family should have never argued to have Emani taken out of her life. Foster said she and Nipsey always worked together to parent Emani.

She said that since the rapper’s death,  she’s “had to depend on the goodwill of family and friends for my food, clothing, shelter and transportation. Ermias had always provided for these needs up until his date of death.”

She said that Nipsey also consistently gave her large sums of cash which she used to take care of Emani.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped Taking Care Of Her Since His Passing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

