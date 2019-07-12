Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Launching New Media Company, Westbrook Inc.

Another power move for Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The couple is slated to launch their own multimedia company, People reports.

The new creative platform, called Westbrook Inc., will support video and entertainment projects from the whole Smith family–including the couple’s uber talented kids, 21-year-old Jaden Smith and 18-year-old Willow.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will and Jada Pinkett said said in a public statement according to Variety.

“With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

Westbrook Studios is the production house behind Jada’s insanely popular Facebook series., Red Table Talk. But the company isn’t stopping at digital. The studio plans to venture into film, documentaries and television shows.

The goal is to promote and amplify an array of ethnicities and voices in the name of media diversity.

Kosaku Yada is the CEO of the company, and Tera Hanks will serve as president, Gila Jones as COO, Kevin McDonald as CFO and Jesse Uram as Vice President of business development, Variety reports.

Westbrook Inc will be the umbrella above Red Table Talk Enterprises, Overbrook Entertainment, Westbrook Media and many more to come.

This isn’t Will’s first venture into the studio business. Will founded Overbrook Entertainment in 1997–which has earned $4 billion in the past twenty years. The studio produced mega movie successes including Men In Black II, Hitch & I Am Legend.

It’s amazing to see creatives venturing into ownership in order to empower a new generations of filmmakers and actors. Great move by the couple!

