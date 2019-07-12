CLOSE
This Weekends Free Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

Kill The Spirit of Debt: Financial Literacy Works
Event Date:  07/14/2019
Event Time:  10:30AM
Venue Name:  Kingdom Vision Life Center
2439 W Florida Street
Greensboro, NC 27403
Event Description:  Do you want to learn how to kill the spirit of debt and become financially successful? Join Financial Educator and Best Selling Author Rory Douglas as he facilitates a Financial Literacy Worship that will change your life.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Ditra
Event Contact Number:  336-850-1044
Event Contact Email:  kvlcgso@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.kingdomtodaygso.com
City:  Greensboro
State:  NC

 

 

Taking Care of You
Event Date:  07/13/2019
Event Time:  11 am to 1:30pm
Venue Name:  New Restoration Outreach Christian Center
6904 Poole Rd
Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  The NROCC Health and Wellness Ministry invites you attend our Health fare, come let us talk about caring for you and how to stay in good health- Mind, body and Soul.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Racquel Robinson
Event Contact Number:  (919)641-9166
Event Contact Email:  healthylifestyle6904@yahoo.com
City:  Raleigh
State:  NC

 

 

Annual Women’s Day Service
Event Date:  07/14/2019
Event Time:  6pm
Venue Name:  Agape Ministry
2801 Ramsey St.
Fayetteville , NC
Event Description:  Annual Women’s Service

Guest Speaker: District Elder Geraldine Thompson

Theme: ” Positioned For Overflow”
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Pastor Doris Taylor
Event Contact Number:  (910) 822-1700
Event Contact Email:  ncscsecretary@msn.com
Event Web Site:  N/A
City:  Fayetteville
State:  NC

 

 

A Community Thang
Event Date:  07/14/2019
Event Time:  3:00 p.m.
Venue Name:  First Baptist Church Fuquay Varina
105 North West St
27526
Event Description:  The First Baptist Church of Fuquay Varina Senior Community Ministry will present Evangelist Hattie Lofton to inspire the community and let us know that we are better together than apart.. We will also have the Fuquay Varina Community Choir, praise dancers and hopefully you will attend. Please come and join us for this glorious occasion.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Katrina Crosby
Event Contact Number:  (919) 637-0802
Event Contact Email:  Jb08609@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  firstbaptistfuquay.com
City:  Fuquay Varina
State:  NC

 

 

Kickin It With ITG 2019
Event Date:  07/13/2019
Event Time:  6pm
Venue Name:  Mina Weil Park
235 House St
Goldsboro, NC 27530
Event Description:  Kickin It With ITG 2019 is our 3rd annual kickball tournament that we are hosting for our community. This gives teens, young adults, and the rest of our community the opportunity to mix and mingle with one another in a positive way. This year we are bringing awareness to mental health in our community by providing de-stressors and activities for everyone who participates or decides to attend our event.

To register to play or purchase a shirt it is $12, visit http://www.impactteensnc.org/kickin to register or purchase your shirt today!
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Khalil Cobb
Event Contact Number:  (984)277-0071
Event Contact Email:  khalil@impactteensnc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.impactteensnc.org/kickin
City:  Goldsboro
State:  NC

 

 

City Wide Youth Revival
Event Date:  07/12-13/2019
Event Time:  07-12-19 7:00pm 07-13-19 12:00pm
Venue Name:  07-12-19 Union Baptist Church Durham NC . 07-13-19 Antioch Baptist Church Durham NC
Both Addresses in Description
Durham
Event Description:  Antioch Baptist Church-1415 Holloway St, Durham, NC 27703

Union Baptist Church- 904 North Roxboro Street Durham NC 27701The Durham City Wie Youth Revival is going to be a Day and Night to Remember. Hosted by the Durham City Wide Youth Ministry we are bridging the Gap and bringing our youth together in Gods presence for a weekend of transformation.We, the members of the Durham Citywide Youth Revival Planning Committee would like to

invite you and your Youth to worship with our Youth at their annual Citywide Youth Revival. The Revival will be held on July 12 and 13. On Friday, July 12, 2019 we will have a Night of Worship beginning at 7:00pm and Saturday Outreach Service July 13, 2019, beginning at 12:00 pm in the parking lot across the street from Antioch Baptist Church. We ask that you will have a willing heart to share your Youth’s talents, time, and we solicit your every prayer. As we begin in these collaborative efforts our goal is to let the children know that God loves us all, no matter of race, denomination, or disability. Our focus is to spread God’s love to all people. Therefore, our Youth’s theme this year is “Transform” taken from the book of Romans-12:2.“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is –his good, pleasing, and perfect.”
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Ezekiel Taylor
Event Contact Number:  9196659909
Event Contact Email:  iamezekieltaylor@gmail.com
City:  Durham
State:  NC

 

 

@Melissa Wade , community calendar , free community events

