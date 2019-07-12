This Weekends Free Community Events

Event Description:

Antioch Baptist Church-1415 Holloway St, Durham, NC 27703 Union Baptist Church- 904 North Roxboro Street Durham NC 27701The Durham City Wie Youth Revival is going to be a Day and Night to Remember. Hosted by the Durham City Wide Youth Ministry we are bridging the Gap and bringing our youth together in Gods presence for a weekend of transformation.We, the members of the Durham Citywide Youth Revival Planning Committee would like to invite you and your Youth to worship with our Youth at their annual Citywide Youth Revival. The Revival will be held on July 12 and 13. On Friday, July 12, 2019 we will have a Night of Worship beginning at 7:00pm and Saturday Outreach Service July 13, 2019, beginning at 12:00 pm in the parking lot across the street from Antioch Baptist Church. We ask that you will have a willing heart to share your Youth’s talents, time, and we solicit your every prayer. As we begin in these collaborative efforts our goal is to let the children know that God loves us all, no matter of race, denomination, or disability. Our focus is to spread God’s love to all people. Therefore, our Youth’s theme this year is “Transform” taken from the book of Romans-12:2.“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is –his good, pleasing, and perfect.”