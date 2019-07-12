This Weekends Free Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Kill The Spirit of Debt: Financial Literacy Works
|Event Date:
|07/14/2019
|Event Time:
|10:30AM
|Venue Name:
|Kingdom Vision Life Center
|2439 W Florida Street
|Greensboro, NC 27403
|Event Description:
|Do you want to learn how to kill the spirit of debt and become financially successful? Join Financial Educator and Best Selling Author Rory Douglas as he facilitates a Financial Literacy Worship that will change your life.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Ditra
|Event Contact Number:
|336-850-1044
|Event Contact Email:
|kvlcgso@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.kingdomtodaygso.com
|City:
|Greensboro
|State:
|NC
|Taking Care of You
|Event Date:
|07/13/2019
|Event Time:
|11 am to 1:30pm
|Venue Name:
|New Restoration Outreach Christian Center
|6904 Poole Rd
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|The NROCC Health and Wellness Ministry invites you attend our Health fare, come let us talk about caring for you and how to stay in good health- Mind, body and Soul.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Racquel Robinson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)641-9166
|Event Contact Email:
|healthylifestyle6904@yahoo.com
|City:
|Raleigh
|State:
|NC
|Annual Women’s Day Service
|Event Date:
|07/14/2019
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Venue Name:
|Agape Ministry
|2801 Ramsey St.
|Fayetteville , NC
|Event Description:
|Annual Women’s Service
Guest Speaker: District Elder Geraldine Thompson
Theme: ” Positioned For Overflow”
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Doris Taylor
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 822-1700
|Event Contact Email:
|ncscsecretary@msn.com
|Event Web Site:
|N/A
|City:
|Fayetteville
|State:
|NC
|A Community Thang
|Event Date:
|07/14/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Venue Name:
|First Baptist Church Fuquay Varina
|105 North West St
|27526
|Event Description:
|The First Baptist Church of Fuquay Varina Senior Community Ministry will present Evangelist Hattie Lofton to inspire the community and let us know that we are better together than apart.. We will also have the Fuquay Varina Community Choir, praise dancers and hopefully you will attend. Please come and join us for this glorious occasion.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Katrina Crosby
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 637-0802
|Event Contact Email:
|Jb08609@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|firstbaptistfuquay.com
|City:
|Fuquay Varina
|State:
|NC
|Kickin It With ITG 2019
|Event Date:
|07/13/2019
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Venue Name:
|Mina Weil Park
|235 House St
|Goldsboro, NC 27530
|Event Description:
|Kickin It With ITG 2019 is our 3rd annual kickball tournament that we are hosting for our community. This gives teens, young adults, and the rest of our community the opportunity to mix and mingle with one another in a positive way. This year we are bringing awareness to mental health in our community by providing de-stressors and activities for everyone who participates or decides to attend our event.
To register to play or purchase a shirt it is $12, visit http://www.impactteensnc.org/kickin to register or purchase your shirt today!
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Khalil Cobb
|Event Contact Number:
|(984)277-0071
|Event Contact Email:
|khalil@impactteensnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.impactteensnc.org/kickin
|City:
|Goldsboro
|State:
|NC
|City Wide Youth Revival
|Event Date:
|07/12-13/2019
|Event Time:
|07-12-19 7:00pm 07-13-19 12:00pm
|Venue Name:
|07-12-19 Union Baptist Church Durham NC . 07-13-19 Antioch Baptist Church Durham NC
|Both Addresses in Description
|Durham
|Event Description:
|Antioch Baptist Church-1415 Holloway St, Durham, NC 27703
Union Baptist Church- 904 North Roxboro Street Durham NC 27701The Durham City Wie Youth Revival is going to be a Day and Night to Remember. Hosted by the Durham City Wide Youth Ministry we are bridging the Gap and bringing our youth together in Gods presence for a weekend of transformation.We, the members of the Durham Citywide Youth Revival Planning Committee would like to
invite you and your Youth to worship with our Youth at their annual Citywide Youth Revival. The Revival will be held on July 12 and 13. On Friday, July 12, 2019 we will have a Night of Worship beginning at 7:00pm and Saturday Outreach Service July 13, 2019, beginning at 12:00 pm in the parking lot across the street from Antioch Baptist Church. We ask that you will have a willing heart to share your Youth’s talents, time, and we solicit your every prayer. As we begin in these collaborative efforts our goal is to let the children know that God loves us all, no matter of race, denomination, or disability. Our focus is to spread God’s love to all people. Therefore, our Youth’s theme this year is “Transform” taken from the book of Romans-12:2.“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is –his good, pleasing, and perfect.”
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Ezekiel Taylor
|Event Contact Number:
|9196659909
|Event Contact Email:
|iamezekieltaylor@gmail.com
|City:
|Durham
|State:
|NC