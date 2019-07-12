Hate Annoying Robocalls? NC Attorney General Asks You To Sign Petition

Attorney General Josh Stein launched a petition to stop robocalls yesterday. Stein is leading a bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls. The automated telephone calls often deliver a recorded message either on behalf of a political party or telemarketing company. The disruptive calls can also lead to scams and fraud.

Anyone who is concerned about robocalls and telemarketers to sign an online petition.

Jodi Berry Posted 4 hours ago

