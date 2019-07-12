CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Hate Annoying Robocalls? NC Attorney General Asks You To Sign Petition

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Google Nexus One(L) smartphone with

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Attorney General Josh Stein launched a petition to stop robocalls yesterday. Stein is leading a bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce annoying and harmful robocalls. The automated telephone calls often deliver a recorded message either on behalf of a political party or telemarketing company. The disruptive calls can also lead to scams and fraud.

Anyone who is concerned about robocalls and telemarketers to sign an online petition.

Read Also:

Say It Ain’t So! ABC Confirms That HTGAWM Will End Next Season

Hate Annoying Robocalls? NC Attorney General Asks You To Sign Petition was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 hours ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 6 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 month ago
06.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close