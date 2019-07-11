Trin-I-Tee 5:7 On Releasing New Music After Several Years

Nearly 21 years ago Trin-I-Tee 5:7 released their hit song “God’s Grace.” Over time they sold over 2.5 million albums worldwide and finally have returned to release new music.

In a recent interview the ladies spoke about the excitement to be back and how their music still stands after all this time.

They mentioned that fans over the last several years spoke about how “God’s Grace” changed their life. Making an impact like that made them excited and they want to continue that through new songs.

Their new song benefits cancer awareness. Someone in their life passed away from breast cancer and when they heard this song it really touched them.

Make sure you listen to the full interview with Trin-I-Tee 5:7 up top!

