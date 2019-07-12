‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End After Season 6

Another Shondaland favorite is about to wrap up.

The upcoming sixth season of popular Viola Davis led drama How To Get Away With Murder is set to be its last. ABC announced the move on Thursday with 15 additional episodes added to the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female anti-hero Annalise Keating,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

Season six begins on September 26 and will follow Keating’s class through their final semester in law school while of course, all of the deception, drama and more run their course. Davis’ star has shined bright since joining the HTGAWM cast. She became the first black woman to take home the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series and currently is the first black actor to hold an Emmy, Tony Award (Fences) and Oscar (Fences).

How To Get Away With Murder was one of three remaining Shondaland properties at ABC after show creator Shonda Rhimes moved her production company to Netflix two years ago. Grey’s Anatomy has already been renewed for an unprecedented 17th season and Station 19 is coming back for another season.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 2 hours ago

