Bishop Paul S. Morton & The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship Debut At #2 On Billboard Charts

Bishop Paul S. Morton and The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship’s soul-stirring, 14-track live album, A Month of Sundays (Tehillah/Tyscot/ Integrity), has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums consumption chart and the music trade’s Gospel Album Sales chart. It has also hit No. 20 on the multi-genre Billboard Independent Albums sales chart for the week ending July 13th.

The collection’s Top 25 radio single, “Release the Rain,” is led by guitar-wielding worship leader Chris House and noted music director Eugene Brown. The lilting, mid-tempo track builds into a rousing cry for a spiritual infusion from the heavens. The collection boasts performances from notable clergy ranging from Bishop William Murphy III (The dReam Center) to Bishop Joseph W. Walker III (Mt. Zion Nashville). There are dynamic musical moments from charismatic minstrels ranging from Sheri Jones Moffet to Kierre Bjorn.

The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship (FGBCF) is an offshoot of The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International that was founded by Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. in 1994. Some of today’s most popular gospel vocalists such as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, William Murphy and JJ Hairston were born from the organization. Over the last two decades, FGBCF has heavily influenced the spread of the praise and worship style of music in the African-American church.

