CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham City Wide Youth Revival Welcomes All Youth

4 reads
Leave a comment
Unity in the Community Performers

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

All youth are invited to join the youth of Durham for the City Wide Youth Revival “Transform.”  The events are free and open to ALL.

Friday July 12th – 7pm at Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St. Durham, NC 27701

Saturday July 13th – 12noon  at Antioch Baptist Church, 1415 Holloway St. Durham, NC  27703

Guest preacher for Friday will be Daniel Gwyn of World Overcomers Christian Church.

For more info. contact Patricia Edwards, coordinator, (919) 884-1470.

@Melissa Wade , Antioch Baptist Church , Durham City youth revival , Union Baptist Church

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 5 days ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 1 week ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 3 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 3 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 4 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 4 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 month ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 month ago
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close