Durham City Wide Youth Revival Welcomes All Youth

All youth are invited to join the youth of Durham for the City Wide Youth Revival “Transform.” The events are free and open to ALL.

Friday July 12th – 7pm at Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St. Durham, NC 27701

Saturday July 13th – 12noon at Antioch Baptist Church, 1415 Holloway St. Durham, NC 27703

Guest preacher for Friday will be Daniel Gwyn of World Overcomers Christian Church.

For more info. contact Patricia Edwards, coordinator, (919) 884-1470.

