Woman Required To Cover Up Before Flight: Race A Factor

Dr. Tisha Rowe was about to fly on American Airlines from Jamaica to Miami when a flight attendant briefly removed her from the plane because of her romper, she said.

The Texas doctor says her race was a factor when she was briefly removed from a recent American Airlines flight and required to cover herself with a blanket before being allowed back on the plane.

Dr. Tisha Rowe, who identifies as African-American and Caribbean-American, posted a widely shared tweet about the episode, including a selfie of the romper she was wearing on the June 30 flight from Jamaica to Miami.

Dr. Rowe, 37, is a family physician in Houston and founded a telemedicine company in 2014. She saidTuesday that she was humiliated in front of her 8-year-old son, who had been traveling with her.

source:  NYTimes.com

