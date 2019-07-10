Mr. Griffin: You Can Learn A Lot From A Squirrel [VIDEO]

07.10.19
We’ve all encountered squirrels while driving and walking. He mentioned that their super agile and very domesticated.

GRIFF told a story about the other day where he watched a squirrel run from the bottom of the tree and go around to get out his eye sight.

He believes that God doesn’t something very similar in your life. God gives you a better vantage point at life.

When we want a new job and it’s not happening quick enough he makes us see other things we’re thankful for.

GRIFF mentioned that when problems come he’s working it out on the other side.

Make sure you watch the full “Mr. Griffin” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

