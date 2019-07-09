Jakes Divinity School Kicks Off January 2020

Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially announced the launch of Jakes Divinity School. The newest extension of Jakes ministries will begin enrolling students in January 2020.

Bishop Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, will serve as the chancellor of the school. Antipas Harris, who was most recently was a guest speaker at SOMETHING IN THE WATER as well as Regent professor, has been named as president.

The online divinity school will grant accredited degrees through partnerships with Vanguard University of Southern California and North Central University, a Christian school in Minnesota.

Here’s a lot at what the school will be offering:

Bachelor’s Degrees

Ministry Leadership

This degree, with an emphasis in ministry leadership, prepares students for a staff position in a church, equips laypeople for more effective ministry, and provides an excellent foundation for graduate studies.

Anti-Human Trafficking

This degree blends the foundations of ministry and leadership with the very best national program of understanding and combating Human Trafficking. This degree prepares students for multiple facets of church ministry along with a nuanced understanding of anti-human and labor trafficking.

Hispanic Ministry and Leadership

This degree, with an emphasis in Hispanic ministry and leadership, integrates unique Hispanic cultural dimensions of ministry. It prepares students for a staff position in a church, equips laypeople for more effective ministry, and provides an excellent foundation for graduate studies.

Humanitarian Leadership

This degree prepares students for urban and international mission work. Those interested in disaster relief, urban ministry, and overseas ministry should consider this degree as foundational for such ministry development.

Master’s Degrees

Leadership Studies

This degree equips ministry leaders who seek to be culturally competent and guided by an enduring moral compass. By building character and deepening spirituality, students in this program will become more effective in leadership skills.

Theological Studies

This degree offers rigorous study in the various disciplines of biblical, systematic and historical, and applied theology. This program invites students to join a learning community that prepares them for advanced study or ministry in the church.

Doctoral Degree

Doctor of Ministry

The Doctor of Ministry prepares senior ministry practitioners for next-level leadership in the church and society. This program integrates rigorous doctoral level training in practice of ministry with tacit knowledge, exposure to innovative leadership, and spiritual formation from world-class ministry experts.

