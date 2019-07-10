Working Mom Wednesday’s Skin Care For Summer Months

Melissa was joined by Valerie Barr, esthetician and makeup artist, for tips on maintaining healthy skin during these hot summer days.

Listen in as Valerie tells us the best ways to deal with oily and dry skin – the importance of sun screen and skin protectants – how makeup helps in protecting skin and why you shouldn’t sleep in your makeup…. All this and more on today’s Working mom Wednesday.

Info:

Valerie Barr, LE, MUA

Valerie Barr Makeup & SkinBarr, LLC

https://valeriebarrmakeup.com/

919-724-2010

https://www.instagram.com/valeriebarrmakeup

twitter.com/diva5000

Lead Artist and Founder, Valerie Barr, born and raised in New Jersey and now residing in Durham, North Carolina is a licensed esthetician and makeup artist with a passion for making everyone look and feel their finest.

Makeup artistry with proper attention to skin care is a profession that requires hard work, dedication and desire. That’s why at Valerie Barr Makeup & The SkinBarr LLC., we embody our company motto “where beauty is transformed one stroke at a time.”

