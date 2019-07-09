JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Set To Release New Album “Miracle Worker”

NASHVILLE, TN — July 9, 2019 – GRAMMY nominated, Billboard Music Award Winner, and seven-time Stellar Award winner JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise are set to release their 10th album “Miracle Worker,” on July 26 via Hairston’s JamesTown Music, which is distributed exclusively by Entertainment One. Hairston’s 10th album will be accompanied by the release of a relationship book with his wife, Trina Hairston, titled, “A Miracle Marriage.”

The acclaimed contemporary sound and trendsetting impact of JJ Hairston has continued to explode, with the monumental success from the 2017 release of JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise’s #1 album “You Deserve It,” and its #1 smash hit song “You Deserve It. “Hairston’s new album is sure to follow up with just as much success as its predecessor. “Miracle Worker” is the first single lifted from the upcoming JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise album set to release on July 26th. The single has quickly gained traction, currently sitting in the top 15 on the Billboard Gospel Charts. The upcoming album, “Miracle Worker,” was recorded in two sessions, one in Abuja, Nigeria at COZA Church and the second half was recorded at Hairston’s home church City of Praise in Landover, MD.

JJ Hairston and his wife Trina will be releasing a relationship book titled, “A Miracle Marriage,” on the same day as his 10th album, giving fans a balanced dose of knowledge and inspiration. The book is a simple guide on how millennial couples can learn to make their marriage work in today’s society.

JJ Hairston says, “I am amazed at the awesome things that God continues to do,” Hairston continues, “It’s something my wife, Trina, and I never imagined. It is our prayer that this album reminds people that miracles still happen. They are not just Bible stories, but even today God works miracles in homes, families, bodies, marriages and so much more. Not only that, but He shows us in signs and wonders that continue to blow our minds.”

“It has been a privilege to watch God use the ministry and music of JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise for more than a decade. To create music that continually makes an impact globally, reaching continents, countries, cities, and churches around the world, touching the hearts and lives of people, speaking to them regardless of their native language, and where they are is also a miracle. I can’t wait to see the love and miracles that we all are about to witness as this new, life changing music, is released,” says Gina Miller, eOne’s VP & General Manager – Nashville.

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise will kick off the promotional Love & Miracles Tour at Radio One D.C.’s “Praise In The Park” at the Gateway Pavilion on June 22nd. Hairston’s new album “Miracle Worker,” and relationship book “A Miracle Marriage,” will both be available on July 26th.

