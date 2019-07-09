CLOSE
The Gospel Music Workshop of America, Inc. and the Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals Set for National Convention in Washington, D.C.

Albert Jamison

Richmond, VA ( July 7, 2019) – Founded in 1967 by the Rev. James Cleveland, the Gospel Music Workshop of America is annual convention bringing together people who love Gospel music from America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean including a wide range of faiths. Its annual Board Meeting and Summer Convention are held in various cities across the United States.  This year, the annual board meeting will be taking place in Los Angeles, California and the annual Summer convention will be taking place in Washington, D.C.

The Gospel Music Workshop of America, also include The Alliance which is comprised of local “Associations” that work to raise the level of proficiency and quality in the presentation of Gospel Music in specific geographic locations. Each Association will provide continuing skill development and empower members with knowledge, encouragement and spiritual replenishment. We invite you to unite with us to build a strong Alliance that will enhance the gospel music experience through terrestrial and internet radio, social and printed media, television and other media types while increasing the awareness, acceptance and penetration of Gospel Music across the world.

To Register for the 2019 Alliance Online Registration, Click on the Download form button Below.

After payment you will then be able to download the form and then fax or email it.

Download Form

 To apply for your Convention Registration for, download the following form.

Download Form

The Host Hotel for the 2019 Summer Convention will be the Washington Hilton Hotel, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC 20009.  To make your reservations now, call 202-483-3000 give code (Gospel Music Workshop of America).

