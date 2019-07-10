Everything We Know About Patti LaBelle’s New New Frozen Soul Food

If you have never tasted a Patti’s Pie, then you haven’t really lived a full life. Well now Auntie Pattie LaBelle is about to bring us something even bigger!

Patti recently announced at the Essence Eats stage at the 25th annual Essence Festival, she will release a new frozen soul food line that will be sold at Walmart’s across the country.

Here is what we know so far about Patti LaBelle’s new frozen soul food:

– The frozen food will be sold in Walmart.

– The line will consist of nine foods. So far we know of these:

– macaroni and cheese, greens, brisket, and chicken and biscuits (maybe some Chinese meal?)

– The name of the brand has not been released yet.

